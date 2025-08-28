Why do some elected officials ignore their voters? Greater Idaho leaders have about the same success engaging republican representative Cliff Bentz as with Governor Tina Kotek - almost none. Considering that only 9% of Oregon’s voters live in eastern Oregon, it costs Kotek no political capital to ignore us. But why would the republican serving Oregon’s 2nd congressional district, which represents all of eastern Oregon’s counties, ignore us too? We’re puzzled.

Our calls and emails to Bentz’s office often go unanswered, and the few times we’ve gotten through, we get the run-around that never results in a meeting. Any letters or emails written to his office about Greater Idaho generate this same canned line in response:

The Greater Idaho proposal must be passed by both the Oregon Legislature and the Idaho Legislature and then it would come to the House of Representatives. If it reaches Washington D.C., I will keep all your concerns in mind.

Bentz apparently will engage with the Greater Idaho issue only if forced to by Oregon’s legislature. And that ain’t happening any time soon. A combination of Oregon’s 2020 legislative district gerrymandering and a highly suspect voting process, leaves the eastern 2/3rds of Oregon with practically no voice in the legislature. Even though 13 eastern Oregon counties have voted in local ballot initiatives for Oregon and Idaho to begin talks about moving the border, Oregon’s legislature regularly kills any Greater Idaho measures before they get out of committee.

Dismissing eastern Oregon voices has a long history in Oregon. While it was yet a territory in 1857, the territorial legislature ignored pleas by representatives east of the Cascades to leave them out of Oregon’s proposed state boundary as they preferred to form their own state. Western Oregon insisted they needed eastern Oregon’s land and resources. Those same resource-hoarding dynamics remain in play.

Back to Bentz though, and how he became a Greater Idaho denier. You might remember that he ran for Oregon’s 2nd congressional district in 2020, campaigning as a water rights attorney and savvy political operator, gained from reaching across the aisle in the Oregon legislature where he served between 2008 and 2020.

Bentz won the election and arrived in Washington DC in January 2021 during a tumultuous week that included January 6th events at the capital building. Later that fateful day, Congress voted whether to certify Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes amid process and state constitutionality questions. Most republicans voted against certifying either state, but Bentz bucked party convention and split the baby, voting to certify Arizona but not Pennsylvania.

This willingness to distance himself from GOP priorities continued while Speaker Nancy Pelosi organized the January 6 commission. Bentz was one of only 35 Republicans to join democrats in voting for formation of the commission. What would Bentz stand to gain for defying the outgoing President Trump?

Isn’t it interesting that a freshman congressman like Bentz was appointed the ranking member of the subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries for the House Natural Resources Committee. Congress almost always reserves committee chairmanships and ranking memberships for its most senior members.

According to his own press release about this unusual committee assignment , Bentz’s experience as a water rights attorney gave him special expertise that justified appointing a freshman to the committee slot. But let’s examine this water rights attorney narrative.

An Ontario law firm hired Bentz in 1977 where he developed a sophisticated practice in the areas of business and commercial transactions, business litigation, land use and planning, farm and ranch, estate planning & probate and real estate. Apparently his time with them as a practicing attorney and a partner has spanned decades. While we heard a lot about Bentz the rancher and water rights attorney during his campaign, we heard nothing about his 18 years as attorney for the hospital in Ontario. Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario is a member of the larger Trinity Health, a national Catholic health system based in Michigan.

So an attorney working for a rural general practice spends 18 years working for a national hospital group, but he’s an elite water rights attorney? Something seems oﬀ about that. Is it possible he was simply a rural attorney who served a variety of personal and corporate clients?

Bentz’s alliance with the health care industry might explain his appointment to another committee - the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, which oversees Medicaid and Medicare.

While in this video Bentz laments the circumstances that killed jobs and left many of his constituents unemployed and reliant on Medicaid, remember that he was part of crafting the Oregon policies that killed the jobs and grew the Oregon Health Plan. Bentz’s aisle-crossing stint in the legislature coincided with development of the Oregon Health Plan under former Governor Kitzhabber. According to OPB, Bentz’s district, which includes Medford, Bend and Ontario, is among the most reliant on Medicaid of any district in the country. About 40% of its residents are on the Oregon Health Plan.

A population heavily reliant on taxpayer-funded health care seems like a lucrative deal for any hospital conglomerate operating in the area.

Note that the OHP includes the Healthier Oregon Program that gives free medical, dental, mental health, and prescription coverage to over 105,000 illegal aliens. Oregon Health Plan enrollment has almost tripled since 2010, growing from 0.6 million to 1.5 million. Could Bentz’s representation of industrial farming interests in the Ontario area have something to do with his support for illegal alien Medicaid coverage, or could it be his ties to corporate health care that prospers from Medicaid patients? How about both?

Bentz appears to often vote with team Trump, such as his vote in favor of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and its measures to reduce Medicare fraud. But in his health subcommittee role, he shaped the legislation prior to the vote by protecting provider taxes.

During a May 2025 telephone town hall, he described reaching out to Oregon’s rural hospital representatives while the House bill was being crafted, convincing committee members to protect these taxes. He took credit for ensuring the House version did not include Senate-proposed restrictions on provider taxes.

OPB described his efforts:

Bentz worked closely with former Governor John Kitzhaber, a healthcare reform expert, speaking “almost once a week” during the bill’s drafting. Kitzhaber convened a work group with Bentz to shape the House version, focusing on Medicaid efficiency without gutting rural healthcare.

So basically thanks to Bentz’s efforts, working Oregonians continue to pay a 5.3% tax on their own health care services to subsidize Medicaid recipients, including illegal aliens. Instead of supporting rural healthcare by removing illegal aliens from the Oregon Health Plan, Bentz instead fought for keeping provider taxes.

So we can see that Bentz has the political leverage to protect well funded friends like the health care industry and will resurrect relationships from his Oregon legislature days to get results. Yet he declines to use his leverage and relationships to help his constituency that voted in the majority for Greater Idaho measures.

How does Greater Idaho move ahead with Bentz in office?

Eastern Oregon voted overwhelmingly for the policies represented by the Trump administration. Oregon’s governor and attorney general deprive these voters from enjoying those policies by asserting states rights and filing court challenges. Eastern Oregon voters resonated with Trump’s message to the forgotten voter and voted for him at rates even higher than Idaho voters. Since Bentz is of the same political party as Trump, we’d assume he’d want to help eastern Oregonians tap into the Trump administration. Yet Bentz continues to dodge Greater Idaho leadership.

If Bentz were responsive to his constituents, he’d host a delegation of Greater Idaho leaders in Washington DC and use his connections to facilitate meetings with the Trump administration. It’s possible that Bentz isn’t a Trump supporter, has no connections to the administration to offer, and he prefers the failed Grand Old Party model of reaching across the aisle and claiming victory from the crumbs.

Would progressive voters settle for such shoddy service? Consider democrat Earl Blumenauer’s 30-year reign representing east Portland. Didn’t he do everything in his power to connect his democratic constituents with the administrations of presidents Clinton, Obama, and Biden when they were in office? Blumenauer didn’t become powerful by ignoring his voters.

Citizens for Greater Idaho sees no success with a representative that defines success as crossing the aisle and protecting corporate interests to the disadvantage of his voters. The 2026 election is a chance to unseat Bentz and his baggage, and bring in someone young and fresh that better matches the times - a time when grass-roots efforts like Citizens for Greater Idaho are flourishing.

Declarations of candidacy can be filed starting in September, and the deadline to enter the race is March 10, 2026.

Is anyone out there ready to oﬀer a better choice for the 2nd congressional district and its Greater Idaho supporters?