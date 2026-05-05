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GregWA's avatar
GregWA
May 5

Well, what got the Governor to act? “Mostly peaceful protests”. I think you need to show Salem just how “peaceful” a truly “mostly peaceful protest” can be!

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
May 5

Glad to see you writing again.

I can't pick up my farm and move it, the only hope I have to keep it is to move the Idaho border.

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