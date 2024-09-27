Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
Sep 27

I am wondering if readers have been taking in the clarifying work of Mike Benz who has been synthesizing the rise of the illegitimate and unconstitutional American Empire since 1948. We may not even have a legal constitutional republic to adhere to at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Greater Idaho and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Greater Idaho
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture