If you desire to take a more active role in the Greater Idaho movement, please follow this link to learn more about how you can help! You can also support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this Substack.

The fall and early winter of 1776 was the low point of the war for the American cause. In the weeks and months that followed, Washington’s army suffered defeat after defeat at the hands of General Howe’s British and German forces. American defenses were outflanked by British landings in what is now the Bronx (October 18, 1776), forcing Washington to pull northward to avoid encirclement. [1]

Washington’s army, which had numbered nearly 20,000 Continentals and militia in the late summer, was reduced to less than 5,000 effective soldiers as casualties and desertions began to mount. To make matters worse, many of those remaining had limited enlistments that were set to expire in the winter.

Recognizing that Washington’s situation was dire, General Howe continued to push onward into New Jersey. The Continental Army remained elusive, as Washington pushed his exhausted and demoralized men across New Jersey to deny Howe the opportunity for one final decisive battle. The American commander’s goal was to cross the Delaware River to the relative safety of Pennsylvania, and from there try to rekindle support. Among the decreasing column of soldiers following him was the 39-year-old English immigrant, Thomas Paine. [2]

We Need More Thomas Paine

As the dismantled army crawled across New Jersey, Paine took advantage of every stop to put words to paper. He often wrote late into the evenings by the flickering light of a campfire, as exhausted soldiers slept huddled nearby. As Washington’s army crossed the Delaware River into Pennsylvania, he put the finishing touches on his pamphlet – The American Crisis No. 1. Its opening lines are some of the most well-remembered and oft-quoted in American history.

THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.

These words invigorated the army. Civilians up and down the Delaware River Valley reaffirmed their commitment to the cause of independence. Desertions among the army slowed, and soldiers quoted The Crisis while on picket duty. On the night of December 25th, as Washington prepared to make a strike on Trenton, he ordered that Paine’s words be read to the entire army as a reminder of the importance of their task.

I call not upon a few, but upon all: not on this state or that state, but on every state: up and help us; lay your shoulders to the wheel; better have too much force than too little, when so great an object is at stake. Let it be told to the future world, that in the depth of winter, when nothing but hope and virtue could survive, that the city and the country, alarmed at one common danger, came forth to meet and to repulse it.

Greater Idaho: Prepare for the Long Haul

These words resonate now as much as they did in 1776. Across our nation exists rural counties that are controlled by urban elites. In Oregon, the “State of Portland” is keeping eastern Oregon under their tyrannical thumb and have become remarkably comfortable with switching their role as servants of the people to lord. Like the demoralized soldiers crossing Delaware, it’s easy to feel like our movement is losing momentum and succumb to discouragement.

I do, however, believe there is hope on the horizon. But in order for that hope to be realized it will require men and women who are committed to enlist in a long-term engagement. This is not a quick or easy fix and it will require a great amount of endurance. People often refer to Greater Idaho as a campaign — this is a mischaracterization. Greater Idaho is not merely a campaign, we are an organization of grassroots people who happen to campaign for the good of our people and culture. At its core, it is a worldview about how people ought to be governed.

If we are merely a campaign, we will ultimately lose — when momentum is lost, campaigns ends. However, if we are a committed movement and cause filled with people that have a real vision for a better life then we will continue to fight through the long and hard winters that battles often subject us to.

Throughout human history the movements that are able to win are the ones that are populated with people that share the same political worldview and moral convictions. Greater Idaho seeks to strengthen and organize with people of that mindset. This movement is not for tourists. It is not for people who are content to merely cheer us on from the sideline. Rather, it requires people with the courage and conviction to actually engage in meaningful ways for change.

Movements Need People

If we are going to move the needle forward we have to do it with the people. The majority of our elected leaders have demonstrated indifference (at best) and outright rejection (at worst) to our cause. That’s unfortunate, but that doesn’t mean the movement ends with them. The people are the backbone of any movement and the people are what will continue to drive this cause forward.

It should not take a crisis in order to generate support. Someone’s vehicle shouldn’t be hanging off a cliff before the people inside decide to get out of the car. If independence is our plan B, then we are not really paying attention to what’s at stake. Western Oregon has proven that they are perfectly content to drive our culture, values, and way of life right off the cliff. If more people do not demand change, the kind of change that Greater Idaho offers, we will find ourselves free falling to the bottom of the liberal canyon.

Western Oregon knows what they are doing. Unfortunately, many conservatives have become comfortable with their political tactics. Functionally, they behave like a doctor who takes blood from our body without consent, proceeds to spill half of the blood on the floor, then injects the rest of it back into our body and proudly virtue signal: See, you wouldn’t be alive without me… Greater Idaho addresses the opposition directly at their point of intrusion, by demanding that they stop taking blood from our body in the first place!

The Past Will Become Present

As a movement we all need to pause and remember.

Remember when family and friends you knew your whole life just stopped talking to you because you were unvaxxed or didn’t support BLM? Remember when videos, articles, and social media posts were scrubbed every single day? Remember when they turned over picnic tables at public parks and wrapped them in caution tape? Remember when the virus couldn't get you if you followed the one-way arrows in the grocery aisles and only took off your mask in a restaurant after sitting down?

Remember the wife who sang hymns to her ventilated husband over Zoom because no one was allowed into the hospital? He was cremated a few days later and she was given a box of ashes — she never got to even say goodbye.

Remember when every public voice and institution suddenly pressured every citizen to receive a risky, experimental medical intervention? Remember how it started with free donuts and ended with the US president essentially threatening the unvaxxed with the force of the federal government?

Remember when the flu and common cold suddenly didn’t exist anymore? They literally disappeared for two years. Remember when the hardware store owned by the same family for 50 years was permanently closed while the Lowe’s around the corner raked in record profits from all the people doing home projects?

Remember when they sent the Coast Guard out to get paddle boarders violating the “stay at home” order? Remember when every leftist you knew were suddenly allowed in public so they could protest the firm hand of law enforcement? Remember when pastors were ripped away from their wife and kids for holding a church service?

The same people who believe in and imposed those draconian acts us are still leading us today in Oregon. You can be certain that they will do it again unless the people rally.

The Time to Rally is Now

Remembering the negatives is not all that is required. I would also ask you to remember seeing other people who were also unmasked and feeling an immediate kinship. Remember the camaraderie you felt with people who knew who they were and shared the same ontological worldview as you. This is what Greater Idaho is about. It’s about linking together as a likeminded people in order to preserve what is right, good, and decent in our region.

This is a battle we can win. But it will require more energy and effort than we are accustomed to giving. It will require people who are willing to fight in the depth of a long cold winter and the drought of a hot summer.

Greater Idaho has approximately 200,000 supporters. I’m convinced that if each of them commit to being involved in this movement we will overwhelm the voices of opposition. If every supporter engages, then future generations will have the opportunity to build and cultivate a society that actually allows for human flourishing. It is my hope and prayer that this movement will continue to grow like the leaven spoken of in Jesus’ parable. The important question is: Are you willing to make any sacrifice in order to make it happen? Or are you content to be easily conquered? In short, will you be a Thomas Paine?

Let it be told to the future world, that in the depth of winter, when nothing but hope and virtue could survive, that the city and the country, alarmed at one common danger, came forth to meet and to repulse it.”

May we each commit to come together in hope and virtue, to drive back those who seek to keep us under their tyrannical thumb. Only then will our hopes be realized.

___________________________________________________________________

[1] https://www.battlefields.org/learn/biographies/william-howe

[2] https://www.battlefields.org/learn/articles/summer-soldiers-and-sunshine-patriots-american-crisis