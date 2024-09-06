This was written in response to an Oregon Live opinion piece (https://www.oregonlive.com/opinion/2024/06/readers-respond-look-for-better-solutions-than-greater-idaho.html). To no surprise, the Oregonian declined to publish the response.

Majority rule is not the founding idea of America. In fact, our states have united to form a union republic of strictly limited federal powers, not a pure democracy. Without understanding the fundamental truth that the founders consciously labored to restrain it, there is simply no possibility of understanding the meaning of America. Perhaps the most concise statement of this idea comes from Madison’s Federalist 10:

Hence it is that democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and in general have been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths… A republic, by which I mean a government in which a scheme of representation takes place, opens a different prospect and promises the cure for which we are seeking.[1]

I believe Madison’s fears have been realized. The people of eastern Oregon have become political minorities and are held captive in their own homes. They continually vote for state government they never actually get. To date, 13 counties have voted to explore leaving, which makes it the most successful county initiative campaign in eastern Oregon history, but the majority from Portland refuses to even allow a conversation. Instead, Oregon has gerrymandered legislative districts to exclusively help Democrats, which means Democrats will be in control of the state for at least another decade, if not longer.

Greater Idaho stands as a viable solution to this very real problem, a problem that our founders foresaw and made allowance for. Despite the common critique, the movement is not seeking to jettison two-thirds of the state; the state only owns approximately 3% of the land mass in eastern Oregon. The rest is federally managed public land (via the US Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management) or the people (private property), and unfortunately, those people have been functionally silenced by the majority in Portland.

All it takes to move a state border is an interstate compact between two state legislatures and the approval of Congress. Idaho’s House of Representatives have expressed support in having discussions with Oregon’s legislature about relocating the border, and have passed a resolution stating as much. Greater Idaho offers a win-win solution that will benefit both sides of the state and this only becomes a legislative nightmare if western Oregon continues to dismiss the people’s right to be represented.

The Oregon/Idaho line was established 165 years ago and is now outdated. It does not represent the current political, social, and geographical divide in Oregon. The metaphysical underpinnings of eastern Oregon clearly align with Idaho. What possible motive does western Oregon have for functionally silencing the people’s voice, other than exerting control and to homogenize their influence? Greater Idaho IS a better solution, and it’s time for people to demand that change from their elected leaders.

[1] Madison, James, “Federalist No. 10” (Federal Congress website)

https://guides.loc.gov/federalist-papers/text-1-10#s-lg-box-wrapper-25493273 (accessed June 23rd, 2024).