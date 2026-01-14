By: Alicia Zinni

As Minnesota’s fraudulent day care story unfolds, Oregonians suspect similar fraud lurks within their own state. Are we glimpsing only the tip? How deep and wide does it go?

That depends on your definition of fraud - does it include waste, abuse, and corruption? If so, Oregon’s agencies and programs have a rich history of fraud that have only escalated since the democratic party’s trifecta rule over both houses of the legislature and the governor’s office began in 2007. An opaque vote by-mail system has increasingly muted the voice of republican party influence. While no political party is fraud-free, the republican tradition of containing government size and scope while supporting private market solutions is necessary for a functioning government.

What we already know

Looking at the big picture, Oregon’s 1998 biennial budget cost $40 billion to serve 3.2 million people, and the current budget stands at $140 billion to serve 4.3 million people. That’s a tripling of the budget for a 34% increase in population. While businesses flee the state’s unfriendly corporate taxes and regulations, remaining taxpayers are increasingly saddled with the cost of services designed to attract illegal aliens, the mentally ill, drug abusers, and those who meet the definition of a marginalized population. Free services buy the loyalty of their new friends, so Oregon’s democratic party has solidified its hold on the levers of power.

Recalling some of Oregon’s more egregious frauds, we remember the 2008 Solar by Degrees project, an ambitious initiative to install solar panels at state universities. The project was plagued by insufficient expertise, poor contract administration, unfulfilled promises, and repeated developer failures. Promoted for its ability to supply high-paying local factory jobs, the project was eventually completed by prison laborers paid $0.93 per hour. A fabricated invoice from a nonexistent subcontractor and a forged letter were submitted to obtain $11.8 million in state tax credits and extensions. Although state officials knew about the fraudulent documents, they approved the credits anyway. No one suffered penalties or criminal charges for the debacle.

While fraud within Oregon’s public health agency could fill volumes, development of the Cover Oregon website is a prime example. The state received approximately $305 million in federal funding in 2011 to create a website for online health plan registration according to the Affordable Care Act. Plagued by technical issues, missed deadlines, and mismanagement of the contract, the effort collapsed, resulting in cross-filed lawsuits between the software developer, Oracle Corporation and the state. After two years of legal haggling, the case was eventually settled without admission of fault. While the website was never completed, the money was spent.

One of the most heart-breaking examples of Oregon’s fraud comes from the Department of Human Services, which has been sued repeatedly for negligence in protecting kids in foster care. The federal class action lawsuit Wyatt B. v Kotek resulted in a 2024 groundbreaking $40 million settlement requiring DHS reforms. Since the early 2000s, over 80 critical incident response team investigations (mostly deaths) have occurred, with criticisms of slow reporting and failure to act on reports. Reports continue to document DHS failures to protect foster kids from sex trafficking and unsafe temporary placements like hotels.

Don’t forget the fraud swirling around former Secretary of State, Shamia Fagan. Once a rising democratic party star, she was caught moonlighting for a financially troubled marijuana company targeted by a state performance audit. Records showed her pushing to allow company officials editorial privileges on the audit’s early scope. Fagan then recused herself from the audit, but the controversy continued, and she eventually resigned. Of course, no formal charges were leveled against her to recover funds for the defrauded public.

In a more personal example, officials for Citizens for Greater Idaho reported to the Secretary of State clear evidence of campaign finance fraud by opponents to the border-moving ballot measures presented to Wallowa county voters in 2023. Ballot measure opponents obviously failed to report campaign donations and expenditures as required by law, yet the Secretary of State chose not to investigate or penalize the fraud. This oversight appears fraudulent because the complaints website lists hundreds of pages of citations and fines issued to political candidates or measures for infractions as minor as reporting information in an improper column.

While we only know about these past examples of fraud from corporate media or personal experience, many news outlets have since replaced their investigative journalists with democratic party cheerleaders. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, a network of nonprofits permeate Oregon’s government. Exempt from public records law, public meeting laws, or most financial disclosures, these taxpayer-funded nonprofits do the work that might not pass the public’s sniff test. Although Oregon’s specific growth rate of nonprofits isn’t tracked, national trends show a doubling of 501(c)(3) or nonprofit organizations since the late 1990s.

What else might lurk below?

Considering Oregon’s fraudulent past, the present and future look grim. Agencies operate with limited media oversight, republican voices are muted, and a shadow government lurks below. With an Attorney General obsessed with his 52 lawsuits against the US president’s administration, investigation of state fraud seems to be off their radar.

But, thanks to a movement of citizen journalists, the underlying fraud could still be exposed. If citizens want to dredge Oregon’s fraudulent sludge, we need some signs on where to start digging. Here are some ongoing efforts and some suggested starting points.

The NoTax Oregon effort took on the legislature’s Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) funding scheme and got a citizen’s initiative on the ballot to overturn many of the tax hikes in HB 3991. Governor Tina Kotek threatened the future of snowplow drivers if the bill wasn’t passed, but she miscalculated the taxpayers’ ire. In truth, the bill was needed to fund bloated luxury projects that reward her supporters with no-work nonprofit jobs. Consider digging into the Albina Cap, a pie-in-the-sky vision for restoring a mostly black neighborhood that was divided by the installation of I-5 through north Portland over 70 years ago. Other “transportation” projects are funded to build linear state parks through exclusive farmland like in Yamhill and Wallowa Counties. Farmers already under assault by state over-regulation and taxation have objected vehemently to public thoroughfares into the middle of farming and ranching operations. But the state continues to fund these trail proposals and reward their nonprofit friends.

The homeless industrial complex insures a continuous stream of customers through “harm reduction” and general apathetic incompetence. Follow this X account, and you’ll get a clear-eyed view on a combination of fraud and incompetence. As Portland’s homeless services suck up more state and local funding, the incidence of homelessness rises. Housing initiatives have only served to attract yet more human suffering to Oregon’s streets and public spaces.

Oregon is suffering the inevitable consequences of lax illegal drug policies by attracting the world’s drug addicts and, not surprisingly, is maxing out its mental health and criminal programs. Under court order to empty Oregon State Hospital beds for new inmates from local jails, the government created generous incentives to establish mental health facilities throughout the state. Once a mental health facility or home is established, rules at OAR 309-035-0158 mandate those beds be filled first by state hospital inmates that were determined not guilty by reason of insanity. The profitability behind opening a mental health facility promises to turn mental health care into the next scam.

Affordable housing is another program ripe for fraud. Once sworn in, Tina Kotek aspired for 36,000 new housing units per year in an executive order. The legislature generously funded that goal, but in December 2025, Kotek announced that over her two-year administration, only 14,000 affordable homes had been financed or opened with state support. How much was spent accomplishing one quarter of her promised goal? Consider one taxpayer-funded housing program, Hacienda offers a $30,000 down-payment to anyone who self-attests to being a victim of discrimination in education or employment. When a Hacienda flyer was found to advertise services strictly for illegal aliens, the CEO had to do a quick u-turn to clarify that citizens could also apply for the taxpayer-funded program.

The Healthier Oregon program supplies free health care to Oregon’s illegal aliens, which is also funded by taxpayers. Meanwhile the state continues to blur the line between healthcare workers and government employees through the unions. Thanks to SB 916, striking health care workers now get paid unemployment benefits when on the picket line. Universal health care and all of its potential for fraud seems to be the prescription for Oregon.

Schools facing high PERS obligations and salary negotiations from a powerful teacher’s union are left struggling to teach students. Yet high levels of funding and the associated requirements only result in Oregon students having some of the worst testing scores in the nation. Oregon regularly spends twice as much per student as Idaho, yet Idaho’s students consistently outperform Oregon’s.

Meanwhile the legislature passes HB 2081 that requires PERS fund managers to report on emissions from fossil fuel investments, assess the climate risks, and pursue reduction of the fund’s overall carbon intensity. With the nation’s most aggressive net zero energy goal, Oregon promises to substantially accelerate solar and wind power sources by 2040. But the inefficiencies of these systems require subsidies, which are dwindling under the current federal administration, leaving the energy customer to foot the bill and making PERS recipients nervous. Green energy has been a boondoggle in the past, so it’s likely that fraud in that area will continue.

Oregon’s mail-in ballot system and registration integrity seems particularly opaque and vulnerable to fraud. The state recently admitted that over 1600 individuals were mistakenly registered to vote without verified citizenship proof, but assures the public that only 38 of those 1600 actually voted. When the state elections director, Stephen Trout, highlighted his concerns about the adequacy of Oregon’s election systems, he was fired three days after the 2020 election, even before the election was certified. Does the Secretary of State’s office even have the credibility to answer questions about voter registration and voting results?

What can we do about it?

So, under such challenging conditions, how do we expose the width and depth of Oregon’s fraud? We do it through citizen journalism. Citizens for Greater Idaho commit to boosting any verifiable information about Oregon fraud on our social media.

We look forward to hearing from citizen journalists who hear the call for exposing the truth about fraud in Oregon.