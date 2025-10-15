Discussion about this post

Steve Stewart
Oct 16

Thanks for keeping us informed: Salem keeps proving that Greater Idaho is the best option for safeguarding our families and communities.

Kevin Starrett
Oct 18

Oregon Democrat’s contempt and disdain for rural Oregonians is boundless. After all, few of those  knuckle dragging hillbillies have advanced degrees in social work or gender studies and they have made the selfish choice to live far from light rail. (So named because it’s not weighed down with passengers.)  When your entire agenda is destruction, that kind of hatred makes sense.  But what is perplexing is the response from elected Oregon Republicans. Now they are attempting a referendum which will be very expensive, very difficult, and whose timetable is mostly controlled by a governor who demanded the bill in question in the first place. The Democrats delayed the emergency session week after week to accommodate their ailing members (even wheeling in one who was dying) and assure passage. Yet the Republicans showed up to dutifully to provide the quorum the Democrats needed to pass this bill (which is overwhelmingly opposed by voters.) Sternly worded press releases and email pitches were, predictably issued. But the result was still the screwing of the voters. All because Republican legislators are committed to the status quo and keeping their offices, in spite of the fact that their offices are totally meaningless and they are totally powerless. A problem that could have been solved for free will now be addressed at great cost with questionable chances of success. But don’t you worry. There is no need for a boycott. There’s a red wave coming…

