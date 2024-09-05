While some states scrambled to conduct the 2020 election during covid shutdowns, Oregon took a victory lap for its 20-year experience at running a total vote-by-mail system. With only minor tweaks, Oregon sailed through the 2020 election just like it has for years. Oregon politicians basked in praise for the state’s insight for having a time-tested process. But what if those 20 years haven’t led to success but have only made Oregon more vulnerable to vote manipulation, and the whole experiment has been a failure?

Consider some scenarios.

Imagine a parent getting a ballot in the mail for a daughter who moved away for college. The daughter was excited about registering at age 16 so a ballot would arrive as soon as she turned 18. But if she’s now voting out-of-state, do the parents return the ballot to the county clerk or do they quietly fill out the ballot and mail it in?

Imagine someone employed by a nonprofit that helps non-US citizens (with limited English skills) get an online drivers license. Using only a paycheck stub for ID, a non-US citizen can get a driver’s license in Oregon, all while using the nonprofit’s address to receive mail. The nonprofit employee knows they should check the box indicating a non US citizen, but if it’s not checked, a ballot will show up at the nonprofit’s address before the election. Spare ballots are valuable to ballot harvesting, which is legal in Oregon. Does the nonprofit employee check the non-US citizen box or not?

Imagine someone moving into a house previously owned by a couple whose declining health required them to move out-of-state to be near family. At election time, ballots for the older couple arrive. Would the new resident have a copy of their signatures from the real estate closing and be tempted to fill out the ballots on their behalf?

If acted on, all of these scenarios could result in penalties, but what are the chances of being caught? More likely, voter registration rules and the fate of mis-delivered ballots aren’t guided by threat of punishment but rather by personal integrity. In a total vote-by-mail system, everyone is an election official.

Oregon was a different place when mail-in voting was first introduced in the 1980s. We are now a highly polarized low-trust society, although pockets of high-trust communities live on in many eastern Oregon counties. Oregon’s vote-by-mail system is ripe for abuse because it was enacted when the entire state operated at a high level of trust and the need to control fraud was thought to be low.

The public’s ability to audit Oregon’s voting focuses on the county clerks’ ballot counting processes, which allows for public observers. What’s not accountable is the custody of ballots between the time county clerks mail them and receive them back. Catching voter fraud during that window is relegated to the ability of county clerks and their staff to verify signatures. When ballots are color coded by party affiliation, will every verifier be objective, and how reliable is signature verification?

Oregon’s online MyVote portal allows voters to check on ballot status tracked by their county clerk, but only an informed voter would think to check. Would a non-US citizen who doesn’t speak English think to check the website to see if a ballot was fraudulently submitted under their name? How about someone in an adult care facility or someone who moved out of state?

Since post-modernist philosophy encourages its followers to decide their own reality, some might consider their political agenda more important than voting laws, especially with a low risk of getting caught. Traditional ethics finds morality in a higher power, and its adherents would likely return mis-addressed ballots unopened to the county clerk. In a high-trust voting system with minimal enforcement, the side with the lowest regard for voting law wins the vote.

Oregon continues to amend its vote-by-mail system to boost voter registration. At one time, Oregon removed voters who didn’t vote after 10 years from the voter rolls, and after upgrading to federal standards, removed inactive voters after 4 years of non-voting. In 2021 the legislature passed House Bill 2681, which keeps inactive voters on voting rolls indefinitely until regularly sent notice cards inspire the voter to reactivate their voting status. If a voter simply failed to notify the post office that they moved, they could be considered an inactive voter, and their notice card and ensuing ballot would continue to go to that address. The ballot becomes subject to the ethics of whoever lives there now.

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 directed states (with 6 exempted states) to adopt automated voter registration processes for federal elections. Even though Oregon voters strongly rejected a 2014 ballot measure that proposed drivers cards for anyone unlawfully living in the state, the legislature over-rode that vote with the 2015 Motor Voter Act. As the first state with a motor voter system, Oregon not only authorizes drivers licenses for non-US citizens, but triggers voter registration from appointments with the DMV and Oregon Health Authority. Drivers license applicants no longer have to prove US citizenship, Oregon residency, or supply a photo ID. The only thing that prevents citizens from another country voting in Oregon’s election is whether they check the box on the online form.

While it once vetted its own voter rolls, Oregon joined the Elections Registration Information Center pact in 2021, which is a nonprofit charged with alerting its members to potentially deceased or moved voters. ERIC was started by a grant from the Pew charitable trusts with bi-partisan election official agreement. California and Idaho do not subscribe to ERIC, so their voting rolls are not compared to Oregon’s. Proof of fairness lies in the ERIC system computer algorithms, which are unavailable for public audit. Recently, 9 majority Republican states left the ERIC pact and are developing alternative systems for voter roll integrity.

You might ask, what’s unethical about everybody in Oregon getting to vote? With an estimated 4 million people in Oregon in 2023, only 200,000 were identified by ERIC as not yet registered to vote. That’s a voter registration rate of 95%. In pursuit of that last 5 percent, Oregon instated automatic voter registration from DMV and Oregon Health Authority visits, and is now pursuing access to Medicaid databases for registering those receiving federal services. But how many fraudulent registrations does Oregon pick up with its easy voter registration process?

Apparently, Oregon is focused on registering those who depend on government services. Wouldn’t anyone depending on government services routinely vote for more government - especially if they don’t pay taxes? Government is inclined to support those who vote for more of it and disinclined to listen to taxpayers who don’t want to pay for more. Benjamin Franklin predicted, When the people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.

Adding to the voting confusion, Oregon’s legislature referred Ballot Measure 117 to 2024 voters, which would adopt Ranked Choice Voting for federal and state elections. Out-of-state interest groups are funding a push for this system where a computer algorithm ranks tallies votes according to rank, thereby removing vote tallying from Oregon’s elected county clerks and placing it with elections division bureaucrats in Salem. The process that eliminates lower ranked candidates, redistributes their votes, and eventually spits out a winner would be unavailable for public oversight.

What’s the solution to Oregon’s increasingly complex voting system that allows little room for public audit and increasing opportunities for exploitation? Looking east to Idaho, is a state exempt from the National Voting Registration Act, meaning it doesn’t have motor-voter registration and isn’t compelled by federal law to adopt it. Idaho voter registration requires in-person proof of residency, proof of citizenship, and a photo ID. Idaho’s governor recently announced a state-wide effort to clean up voting rolls, including removal of any non-US citizens and an outright ban of future non US citizen voting. With few exceptions, Idaho ballots are cast in person and on voting day. Idaho reflects the system Oregon had in the 1980s before the mail-in-voting experiment started.

Idaho has slightly more than a million registered voters and a population of approximately 2 million - a voter registration rate of roughly 50%. Critics would immediately point to Oregon’s 95% registration rate and claim Oregon the better system. But Oregon’s system is plagued by voter registration, ballot tracking, and (possibly) ballot tallying processes that are hidden from the public’s view.

Twenty years of mail-in voting has resulted in a single-party trifecta of rule in the governor’s office and both sides of the legislature since 2007. Agency bloat and influence expands unchecked. The trifecta’s influence expands to the justice system where Supreme Court vacancies are appointed mid-term rather than waiting for public election. What’s the point of high voter registration rates if Oregonians can’t trust the results and are unhappy with the outcome?

Maybe it’s time for Oregon to recognize failure of its vote-by-mail experiment and return to the simple transparent voting process it once knew. Better yet, the Oregon legislature could begin talks with the Idaho legislature about moving Oregon’s border, making eastern Oregon counties part of Idaho. Eastern Oregon voters would have access to a system they trust, and western Oregon would continue with the vote-by-mail system that gives them the government they currently enjoy.

While Oregon’s mail-in voting system appears to mute some voices, failing to vote only assures a deafening silence. Remember to vote.