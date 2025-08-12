People who have lived in liberty often find themselves surprisingly willing to surrender it. Those who seek to expand state power give them the most compelling reason to do so: the promise of deliverance from disaster. These pretenders insist we cannot be safe or provided for unless we submit ourselves to their control—allowing them to shape our behavior according to their definition of safety.

When those in power feel threatened, they respond by undermining the people, offering empty promises of protection instead of real solutions. But just like any household where control replaces respect, resentment grows, and the desire for freedom only intensifies.

When the provision of parental security replaces the provision of justice as the function of the state, the state stops providing justice altogether.

The Paternal State That Refuses to Let Go

Once we descend to that level, there is no point in telling the state to “mind its own business”—because our whole lives have become its business. The paternalism of the state is like that of a bad parent who wants his children dependent forever. That is not care; it is control—and it is an evil impulse. When the provision of parental security replaces the provision of justice as the function of the state, the state stops providing justice altogether.

A good parent prepares children for independence, it teaches them to make wise decisions, and understands that holding them back ultimately harms them. The parental state, by contrast, thrives on dependency. When its dependents break free, it loses its grip—and its power.

Oregon’s paternal state hoards authority, hands out just enough to keep them quiet, and demands gratitude for what was already theirs. Bad governments don’t merely allow dependency; they cultivate it. Dependency is their currency, and they spend it to buy your obedience.

Promises That Glitter but Never Deliver

Continuing to hand this type of power to the state, or naively working within this framework, is like clutching a piece of fool’s gold. It shines with the promise of safety and prosperity, but its glitter hides the truth—it’s worthless, and it will cost you dearly.

In times of uncertainty, it’s easy to be dazzled by promises of prosperity. But once the gold flakes away, all that remains is control in the hands of those who define “prosperity” on their terms, not yours.

Like fool’s gold glimmering in a prospector’s pan, Oregon’s leaders promise change but deliver nothing of lasting value. It’s a shimmer designed to distract while real wealth—freedom, virtue, and self-determination—is taken away.

The sooner we stop being impressed by the glitter, the sooner we can mine for what’s real and lasting.

Breaking Free and Taking Back Control

Power is a dangerous thing—addictive, like fentanyl on the streets of Portland. Those running Oregon (and our nation) have amassed far too much authority. Until that power is checked and resisted, there’s little hope of escape. Sadly, Oregon will not release Eastern Oregon simply because its people have voted and asked—it will cling to control at all costs.

This means, change won’t come from the top down—it will rise from the bottom up. By pursuing real solutions rooted in virtue, electing leaders of genuine conviction, and building resilient social networks, we reclaim authority and shape the future from the ground up.

As you individually and collectively break free from this paternal state, consider these principles as you take back control:

Freedom is Won in Practice

Freedom is won in practice, not in theory—and practice is costly. That’s why so many stay in dependency: the price feels too high until you realize the real cost is in staying put. It’s not enough to talk about liberty or hope for change; real freedom comes when we stand firm, make sacrifices, and build alternatives that break dependency.

Build Local Self-Sufficiency

Western Oregon maintains control over Eastern Oregon by handing out just enough money to keep dissent at bay. It’s time for local counties in Eastern Oregon to get serious about cutting reliance on state funding. Oregon is writing checks it can’t cash and is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. Not only is self-sufficiency wise, but saying no to tyranny becomes that easier when you’re not dependent on their dollars. True independence begins with financial freedom.

Elect People Guided by Conviction, Not Power

Eastern Oregon’s citizens tend to be more conservative than most of their elected officials. Too often, these leaders say what sounds good but then play politics, ignoring the real change and work that’s needed. When voting for local positions—especially county commissioners—ask candidates directly: Do you support Greater Idaho and will you be an outspoken advocate? Their answer will reveal everything. If candidates dodge the question or minimize the urgency, it shows they’ll side with Western Oregon when the pressure rises—or when the threat of losing funding looms.

Organize Locally

This is a crucial first step: set up a monthly meeting with like-minded citizens in your city and county to plan, organize, and encourage. This step is like the difference between merely talking about exercise and actually doing push-ups. Build alternative structures—local food supplies, parallel schooling, private trade networks, and community defense. Equip others in your community with skills, legal knowledge, and courage so that breaking free from dependency becomes a collective effort, not just an individual one.

Help Fund Change

Freedom has a price—and so does winning. Every dollar helps push back against those clinging to power and allows our movement, with your help, to fight the battles that will shape our future.

Last Words, Lasting Wins

In the end, success demands a sharp mind (to see through the lies), a warm heart (anchored in virtue), and a steel spine (unyielding to political manipulation). Stop agreeing—silently or otherwise—to government overreach. Refuse to live by lies or under rules that strip away God-given rights.

One thing is clear, the Greater Idaho Movement will not be carried across the finish line by our politicians; it will be carried by the will and courage of the people. Without these convictions turned into action, redrawing Oregon’s borders will remain nothing more than a good idea—lacking the strength to become reality.

Challenges will surely come; let your resolve not waver!