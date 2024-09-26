Citizens for Greater Idaho commented on the Department of Environmental Quality’s draft Climate Protection Program Rulemaking. If anyone else wants to comment, email them to cpp.2024@deq.oregon.gov by Friday, September 27, 2024 at 4:00 pm.

Heres’s our letter:

I’m writing as a representative for the Citizens for Greater Idaho, a grass-roots movement that promotes moving the state border so eastern Oregon counties can join Idaho and get the representation that Oregon refuses us. Voters in 13 eastern Oregon counties have passed initiatives supporting discussions about the border move.

We’re disappointed that Oregon DEQ continues to meddle in the energy wars between Big Oil (oil, natural gas, and coal) and Big Green (solar, wind, and hydro). Apparently DEQ tried to pick the winner in 2022 by issuing rules that support Big Green, but Big Oil sued DEQ for missing public disclosures. The appeals court agreed with Big Oil, so DEQ is now back for another round of public comments, which initiated this comment.

Maybe things are so profitable on the state’s westside that increased energy costs due to dismantled energy markets can be absorbed, but in eastern Oregon, we can’t absorb any more because we’re already in survival mode. Here’s how our summers typically go . . .

Along with lightning ignitions, public land squatters and arsonists start multiple fires. Many starts become large conflagrations that burn homes, farms, businesses, rangelands wildlife, and a record number of acres. Thinly spread firefighters exhaust the state’s budget long before summer’s end.

We spend our summers under a shroud of smoke that threatens our health and detracts from tourism. Future summers look to be even worse as Oregon fails to solve its illegal drug, mental health, and squatting issues that lead to more arson. Federal agencies continue to mismanage artificially overstocked forests and choked rangelands on our public land. The CPP rules contribute to the downward spiral by eliminating fuel for firefighting aircraft, heavy equipment, and trucks. If the state couldn’t even fund this year’s firefighting personnel, how will it purchase electrical vehicles to replace its current equipment and trucks? How will the state fight fires in remote areas without aircraft?

The CPP assumes solar will replace current energy sources but fails to recognize the inadequacies of solar in eastern Oregon. When summer solar production should be at its peak, wildfire smoke interferes. With fall, the shorter days, lower sun angles, and cooler temperatures further reduce production. By winter, it slows to a trickle as plunging temperatures impair battery performance.

The CPP rulemaking appears to care about the plight of disadvantaged communities with this statement:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change will improve the overall public welfare of Oregon. In particular, reducing greenhouse gas emissions will improve the welfare of environmental justice communities.

The rulemaking defines environmental justice communities (EJC) as:

(19) “Environmental justice communities” means communities of color, communities experiencing lower incomes, communities experiencing health inequalities, tribal communities, rural communities, remote communities, coastal communities, communities with limited infrastructure and other communities traditionally underrepresented in public processes and adversely harmed by environmental and health hazards, including seniors, youth and persons with disabilities.

We in eastern Oregon are EJCs because we experience lower incomes, are rural and remote, are experiencing health inequalities from chronic summertime wildfire smoke, include several tribal groups, are politically underrepresented, and have limited infrastructure. Why does the rule recognize greenhouse gas impacts on EJCs but fails to see that the proposed rules themselves will cause far greater impacts?

People all over Oregon are more concerned about breathing smoke particulate all summer than about modeled levels of CO2 that might occur in 2050. Disadvantaged communities don’t have the luxury of greenhouse gas beliefs when they can’t pay their skyrocketing power bills. DEQ rulemaking must address its effects on our EJCs including:

How will our remote communities manage typically long commutes to jobs and services with electric vehicles when recharging stations are scarce?

How will our residents reach jobs or services when vehicle batteries fail in winter?

How will farmers, ranchers, and loggers pursue their culturally significant livelihoods without diesel?

What energy sources will EJCs use if Native American tribes successfully protect their interests from offshore wind farm developments in court?

What energy sources will EJCs use if hydroelectric energy is further curtailed to protect threatened and endangered fish populations?

We suggest that DEQ abandon the rulemaking altogether. It arises from an outdated order from a highly unpopular former governor. Executive orders are often ignored or overridden when governors leave office. We recommend letting go of this tired agenda that favors one industrial giant over another while harming our industries and way of life.

If unwilling to drop these rules, DEQ needs to carve out an exemption to address the concerns of eastern Oregon EJCs in section 340-273-0110 by exempting all fuel suppliers and power generators operating in USDA agriculture zones of 4 or less. This should encompass all of our eastern Oregon EJCs.

The only benefit we see this rulemaking will have is the increased support it will generate for our Move Oregon’s Border movement. We will not stop holding the DEQ accountable for the impact it is having on our lives, our families, and our communities.

Thank you for the chance to comment.

Alicia Zinni

Natural Resources Specialist

Citizens for Greater Idaho