Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curt Howell's avatar
Curt Howell
4d

A fine analysis and reflection of the dumpster fire called the Oregon Legislature.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Professor Wall's avatar
Professor Wall
3d

Very informative piece on the pros and cons of the recent Oregon legislative session! Oregon is obviously continuing to self-destruct which is another huge reason that the Greater Idaho effort will succeed. Oregon is obviously going to cease to exist as a united state in the not-too-distant future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Greater Idaho
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture