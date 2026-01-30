Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oregon Firearms Federation's avatar
Oregon Firearms Federation
3d

And this kind of insanity works both sides of the aisle. A copy of the form 990 for the “Southwest Oregon Children’s Foundation” which has received big donations from the legislature, with YOUR money lists, a $40,000.00 payment to none other than… Senator David Brock Smith who voted for that gift…

Reply
Share
1 reply
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
3d

This analysis cuts striaght to the heart of what's really happening in Oregon. The connection you draw between institutional decay and cultural erosion is particularily well articulated. When governance becomes about power instead of service, communities have every right to reconsider their allegiance.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Greater Idaho · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture