In the best of all possible worlds, Eastern and Western Oregon should be able to sit down over a drink and find themselves in agreement on the range of problems facing Oregon.

But as most of us are constrained to notice, this is not the best of worlds. The notion that entire regions of population covering a vast landscape will find themselves in agreement on most matters of policy—much less on specific applications of policy—amounts to sentimentality, if not downright delusion. The truth is that even conservatism differs—on some points radically—between various regions in America.

Abstract Rule

There is no mystery in this: Rule from a distance, by people having no part in the community, constitutes tyranny de facto. Not because the rulers are always ill-intentioned, but because they are ignorant of the vital distinctions of each individual community, and frankly have no meaningful interest in it. Rule from a distance is abstract rule; the persons ruled become nothing more than pieces on a board called Politics.

America has a long history of balance to ensure the function of its political enterprise, and especially to keep its citizens satisfied with their government. The Great Compromise (also known as the Connecticut Compromise) first reached a stepping stone with the adoption of the Constitution, which provided us with two branches of legislature of proportional representation in the House of Representatives, and equal representation in the Senate. One house determined by population, the other set in stone to assure every state, no matter how small, has a voice.

Reynolds vs. Sims (1964)

This same system was adopted by many state governments, who provided each of their counties, regardless of their size, the representation of a state senator. However, the landmark Supreme Court Case of Reynolds v Sims utterly changed that. It forced states to adopt redistricting policies which reorganized senatorial districts to have equal populations. This resulted in seeing power in several state legislatures shift away from the various communities of the state, and go directly to the biggest cities, whose large populations afforded them several state senators to the few held by the other counties of the state.

This is the case that crippled rural America!

Individual counties no longer receive their own voice in state affairs and districts are now structured to be equal in population, bringing low populated rural counties under the essential jurisdiction of their nearest city. States have now become dominated by cities who are broken up into several districts, each with their own senator, while massive rural areas were lumped into single districts where they are vastly outnumbered by their urban counterpart.

In Oregon, this system has resulted in arbitrary and regularly shifting district borders which at best represent very loose regional groups, and at worst gerrymander state elections by over-representing identical urban interests and suppressing any contrary rural interests.

Sadly, rural areas widely diverse in their logistical needs are served by fewer representatives. And even though no representative can meet the needs of all their constituents, rural voices are almost always drowned out by their more numerous urban peers. Rural communities now find themselves as virtual dependencies of their cities which have vastly different priorities. This leaves rural counties with more trouble and more distain for their ruling urban counterparts.

The Water Is Boiling

This issue is not unique to Oregon, nor was it overlooked by the Founding Fathers. The Founders were concerned about the potential for cities, particularly populous urban areas, to dominate political power and influence government decisions, which could lead to the oppression of rural and less populated regions. Unfortunately, their fears have been fully realized.

Other rural areas such as Colorado (ruled by Denver) and Illinois (ruled by Chicago) face the same dilemma. Not surprisingly, these regions have formed their own movements by seeking to unite with neighboring states so their people can have a voice in politics. If these federal rulings are not changed, and/or if states refuse to realign state borders to more accurately reflect a regions culture, economy, and values, then tensions will undoubtedly reach a boiling point—indeed they already have!

What Is The Answer?

Unless state governments are willing to press the issue in federal courts of returning to representation based on factors other than population, the only reasonable solution is to redraw state boundaries to better reflect demographic and ideological realities.

If the United States has any hope of actually staying “united” then it must allow for better representation in these diverse regions across the country. The way the state boundaries are currently drawn does not make sense, nor does it allow for millions of peoples interests to be represented in any sort of meaningful way. A government that willfully holds others captive (and won’t even talk) after they've voted to discuss peacefully separating is called Imperialism—it’s power obsessed partisans more concerned with control than democracy and the right to self-determination.

Many critics from urban centers ignorantly taunt rural Oregonians by saying: “nobody is stopping you from moving…” Yet, this statement only highlights their incompetence. Just because someone occasionally vacations to Eastern Oregon doesn’t give them the right to determine how those people and regions should be governed. The issue is taxation without meaningful representation.

Are We Done Asking Permission?

History is very clear that if this path is stubbornly continued, it will enviably lead to a forceful (not peaceful) separation. The Colonies started a war over lesser issues than these. If these movements like Greater Idaho are ignored and dismissed, counties may opt to secede without asking permission from the state—they’ll just do it. If someone continually corners and abuses an animal, it will eventually bite you (rightly so).

Rural regions may begin to form their own representation and support at the local level and will either: (1) seek to kick out the urban centers from their states, (2) they’ll form their own autonomous regions, or (3) as liberals seem to be in favor of, they’ll just “identify” as belonging to other states—so long as those states will acknowledge their autonomy.

Bottom line, these movements are not going away. Urban centers will have to deal with these movements one way or another—even if governors, like Tina Kotek, pretend they are invisible. Greater Idaho is offering an olive branch of peace for the ideological divides that exist in this country. Common sense says when two people are about to come to blows, it is best to just separate them.

The question before us is whether any remnant of common sense still exists in the state of Oregon.