Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derrell B. Thomas's avatar
Derrell B. Thomas
Sep 11

Thank you Jason for your well considered words. This is indeed a critical time in our nation during our cultural cold war. Wisdom from God is crucial, and strength to stand for justice with prudence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Stewart's avatar
Steve Stewart
Sep 13

“What is unfolding in Greater Idaho is far more than a political experiment; it is a concrete expression of a deeper, nationwide struggle.”

Thank you for saying that!

I believe that the Greater Idaho drive is just one of many battles being fought to either reclaim or abandon our national identity. The two systems are irreconcilable. They can no longer coexist or compromise. One is the antithesis, the undoing of the other.

Charlie Kirk’s assassination reveals that one side refuses honest, respectful debate. It honors only power and control. The other side was exemplified by Charlie Kirk’s efforts to publicly wrestle with hard truths without betraying human compassion. May he not have fought and spoken in vain.

This Greater Idaho debate —though hugely important—isn’t our biggest or most urgent issue. Behind the boundary question is, “What power do citizens and rural communities have against despotic governments?”

Before I retired, much of my work was with perpetrators of domestic violence (DV). Over the years, I’ve been stunned by similarities between the perpetrators of DV and the leader strategies of the Democratic Party.

Consider, this classic model of DV, the Duluth Wheel of Power and Control. Below is a ChatGPT summary. As you read it, consider whether you’ve noticed parallel behaviors from Oregon’s legislative, executive, and judicial branches, especially in the way they treat Eastern Oregon’s pleas for fair representation. Consider, too, the behaviors of their extensions of power, their non-elected “expert” bureaucrats. [The brackets in this quote below are my own comments.]

ChatGPT: “The Duluth Wheel of Power and Control is a framework developed to explain patterns of abusive behavior in relationships. It shows how abusers maintain control not just through physical violence, but through a system of reinforcing tactics. At its center is the goal of power and control; around the wheel are strategies such as:

(1) Using intimidation (threats, looks, gestures, destruction)

(2) Emotional abuse (put-downs, humiliation, guilt) [think of Democrats’ lexicon of name-calling to avoid honest debate and create red herrings: bigot, racist, fascist, nazi, etc.]

(3) Isolation (limiting outside contact, controlling activities)

(4) Minimizing, denying, blaming (downplaying harm, shifting responsibility)

(5) Using children (manipulating through kids, threats of separation)

(6) Male privilege (treating partner as subordinate, making unilateral decisions) [think of Democrats claiming moral superiority despite their history of starting a civil war to keep slaves, despite over taxing citizens while making cities worse every year].

(7) Economic abuse (controlling access to money, employment)

(8) Coercion and threats (threats of harm, consequences for non-compliance)

Together, these methods create a climate of fear and dependency, keeping the victim controlled even when physical violence isn’t present.”

Did you recognize the parallel behaviors?

Whether you support the Greater Idaho movement or not, please consider how this debate is part of the far bigger and far more urgent issues:

* Are citizens the property or the owners of the state?

* Do rural communities get a viable voice in laws that affect them?

* Can Salem’s Democrat cabal continue to tax and regulate Eastern Oregon citizens without their consent and against their best interests?

* Can Salem and Portland’s apparently Marxist cartel shut most of the state out of the decision making processes so they no longer manage their own land, water, possessions, travel, and speech?

Of course they can—they already have. More importantly, will these rural communities continue their passive submission?

This isn’t just about state boundary lines. We are certainly facing the real collapse of this American experiment of self-governance. We HAD BEEN a hybrid of human freedom with civic responsibility. This Greater Idaho debate is part of the nation’s effort to return to a governing system that has integrity.

The debate is really about choosing between two irreconcilable worldviews: (1) freedom of choice and self-governance, or (2) not.

Choose wisely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Greater Idaho
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Greater Idaho
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture