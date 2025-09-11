As many of you have already heard, Charlie Kirk—an outspoken conservative—was tragically shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University. This comes on the heels of another heartbreaking incident, when a transgender individual opened fire at a Catholic school, killing two children. These events are yet another stark reminder of the deep polarization gripping our nation.

The Way Forward Is Through

Ordinary, decent conservatives know they are increasingly in the crosshairs simply for refusing to embrace radical leftist ideologies. Yet despite this sobering reality, I remain convinced: the only way forward is through. This is a time to endure, to stand firm, and to seek unity through prudent alignment.

The words of Jesus ring louder than ever—we must be “wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” Reactionary anger will not produce righteousness, but neither will retreat or denial shield us from what is unfolding. Instead, we must commit ourselves to pursuing peace through prayer and wisely stewarding the political resources entrusted to us.

What is unfolding in Greater Idaho is far more than a political experiment; it is a concrete expression of a deeper, nationwide struggle.

Build Lasting Outposts

We must rise to the moment by establishing strong outposts of freedom—local communities and counties guided by natural affections and shared ethics. It has never been more vital to recognize the moment for what it is: we are in a state of cultural and spiritual war. There are those who do not wish to share the future of this Republic with us. While these battles will be fought in the political arena, they will not remain there. We must be prepared, as much as we are able, for whatever may come.

A Peaceful Reordering

What is unfolding in Greater Idaho is far more than a political experiment; it is a concrete expression of a deeper, nationwide struggle. As citizens move to realign their counties with a state that better represents their values, they are demonstrating that lawful, orderly change is far preferable to chaos, conflict, and violence. Without such reordering, disorder and eventual violence is inevitable.

The movement is a call for a future where freedom and traditional values can be preserved through lawful, prudent, and deliberate action. And though such efforts will face opposition (indeed they already have), they remind us that we are not powerless spectators—we are called to take up the responsibility of shaping the places where God has planted us.

Not Retreat, But Reformation

There has never been a more important time to get involved than now.

Change will happen as local counties take real action: organizing at the county level, building connections, and demonstrating how aligning with Idaho strengthens both their economy and culture. When counties learn to break free from state subsidies, they prove their legitimacy and self-sufficiency.

Local independence strengthens a peoples voice—no longer dependent on Salem, they show they can govern themselves and claim the freedom to shape their own future. Greater Idaho is not retreat, but reformation. It is the work of building strongholds of liberty where truth can be taught, families can thrive, and God can be honored.

When is Enough, ENOUGH?

These times demand more than passive observers; they demand men and women willing to plant their feet, raise their voices, and take responsibility for the generations yet to come. Whether through prayer, civic engagement, or support for movements like Greater Idaho, we each have a part to play.

If we are faithful, I’m convinced our efforts—however small—will preserve what is good and prepare the ground for renewal.

Visit our website at greateridaho.org where you can sign up to receive our newsletter, donate, and learn how to petition your local representatives for relief.