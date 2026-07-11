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Steve Stewart's avatar
Steve Stewart
7dEdited

Thank you, Alicia, for presenting this case so well. We hold these rights of representation as being self-evident, but Salem’s and Portland’s political aristocracy deny these just as arrogantly and thoroughly as the British royalty did during our nation’s founding.

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Patriot Up
7dEdited

“To address the very real harms of non-representation, the Greater Idaho movement formed in 2019, giving voice to this block of conservative voters that seeks representation in Idaho.”

Running away from corruption means you fled the battlefield. That means you lost the war.

The Battle of Athens was a citizen rebellion that took place on August 1-2, 1946, in Athens, Tennessee, where World War II veterans and local citizens revolted against a corrupt local government led by Sheriff Paul Cantrell. The uprising resulted in the disbanding of the corrupt government and the establishment of a new local administration.

Armed resistance against government corruption is enshrined in the founding documents as a right.

The Declaration of Independence states that it is the right of the people to alter or abolish a government that becomes destructive to their rights. This principle emphasizes that citizens have a duty to resist tyranny and uphold their freedoms.

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