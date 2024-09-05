Under the banner of protecting democracy, Western States Strategy has locked horns with Move Oregon’s Border, a grass roots effort that sponsors ballot measures to weigh support for eastern Oregon counties joining the state of Idaho.

The clash began when WSS was caught anonymously influencing the vote on a 2023 Wallowa County measure on moving Oregon’s border. In violation of state campaign law, WSS representatives failed to notify the state of their influence on the measure and distributed anonymous materials. Move Oregon’s Border leaders gathered details and requested a state investigation, but the state brought no charges. The Wallowa County measure narrowly passed.

For a similar measure in Crook County’s May 2024 election, WSS once again attempted to influence the vote, still failing to notify the state of its actions, but this time identifying their organization on campaign materials. Despite WSS efforts, Crook County voters passed the measure to become the 13th county to support Greater Idaho discussions.

After the Crook County election, a Move Oregon’s Border member invited WSS staff to engage in discussions about common interests in supporting democracy, but received no response.

WSS is the political arm of its founding organization, Western States Center. Think of the distinction between WSS and WSC as most important at tax time. Founded in 1987 as a Portland advocacy group for racial-interest politics, the organization publishes toolkits for employers and schools about combating racism, promoting LGBTQ+ interests, and combatting alleged white nationalism. WSC claims to defend democracy through a prism of race, gender, justice, and equity.

With an office in northeast Portland, WSC manages employees, board members, senior fellows and contractors located in Iowa, Spokane, Berkeley, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York City, Atlanta and Portland. The Board of Directors consist of a reverend, a financial planner, and a social justice agitator/cultural sexologist. Senior fellows include a former democratic county commissioner from Boise’s Ada County, an opinion writer for the Daily Beast, a 20-year Chicago teacher with a priority for teaching banned books, and a new leader for the Obama Foundation.

Ben Unger emerged as a key figure in WSS voting interference in Wallowa and Crook Counties. He briefly served as an Oregon state legislator for his hometown of Cornelius and is now a contracted campaign operative in Atlanta. His website emphasizes that his group believes in taking risks if we can help those in need. His willingness to risk violating campaign finance law in small eastern Oregon counties has so far met no consequences from the state.

WSC ties to Idaho might explain their opposition to Move Oregon’s Border. The executive director was raised in Idaho where she cites her activism beginning at age 14 around LGBTQ+ rights campaigns. The Boise-area county commissioner served between 2018 and 2020, but lost re-election partly due to her support of strict Covid-19 restrictions. Could her recent WSC appointment be an attempt by Boise democrats to resist the influx of conservative voters that Greater Idaho would bring to Idaho?

With the players defined, let’s see who funds this outfit. On its 2022 IRS form 990, WSC reports receiving over $3.3 million in contributions and grants. An online search revealed several organizations contributing to WSC over recent years: Tides Foundation ($150,000 in 2016), New Venture Fund ($125,500 in 2019), United Jewish Appeal ($100,000 in 2019), Jewish Community Federation ($15,250 in 2020), and Global Impact ($14,616 in 2017).

Based on mission statements for these contributors, WSC is both a Jewish advocacy group and a social justice group.

WSC expenditures show nothing too surprising for an advocacy nonprofit, although the $2.5 million spent on unnamed contractors and consultants is remarkable. WSC spent $915,000 on salaries and over $142,000 on grants to other entities.

The marriage of Jewish advocacy and social justice funding explains why WSS messaging often pairs white nationalism with anti-semitism. In a statement on recent Middle East events, WSS was able to thread the needle by expressing sympathy for both sides while blaming escalating rhetoric on white nationalist and anti-democracy organizing in the US. So far, WSS has charged the Greater Idaho movement with dangerous white nationalism.

Move Oregon’s Border fosters democratic processes for eastern Oregon residents in search of representative government. WSS supposedly defends democracy, but not this kind.