This suggestion would make sense if only a few people were unhappy with Oregon’s government. But at what point do you consider a different solution? Is it when 50% of a county’s voters favor talks about Greater Idaho? Is the cutoff 60%? How about 70%? That’s the scale of support for Greater Idaho in eastside counties. This isn’t resolved by a few people picking up and moving to Idaho.

In fact, the person asking the question reveals something lacking in their own life - a personal connection to the land. We’ve built our relationship with the land by earning a living off of it, raising families, supporting neighbors, fighting to survive, but also enjoying its beauty. Stewarding a piece of land is . . . priceless. How can someone relate who lives in a cookie cutter subdivision or urban apartment? But still, when meetings or events start with land acknowledgments for Native American tribes, everyone’s professing the strength of human ties to the land. If telling the tribes in the 19th century to pick up and move was cruel, why tell us to do the same?

Oregon’s state border was carved out from the larger Oregon Territory, which stretched from the ocean to the Rocky Mountains. In 1843, settlers narrowly voted for a provisional government aligned with the growing United States of America instead of becoming a British or French-Canadian colony. Why cling to a border set when colonization was the prevailing issue? If colonial powers in the 19th century established an African country’s border, wouldn’t it be wise to adjust it to better represent the current people? Greater Idaho is simply working within the US constitution and federal laws to adjust an outdated state line so we can be represented in government.

Let’s say we did pick up and move. Because our counties aren’t particularly desirable for residential living, the land would likely be bought by large agriculture corporations. Instead of farms being managed by families with ties to the land, neighbors and communities, they’d be managed by teams of attorneys and accountants motivated by corporate bottom lines. Our high-dessert conditions tie land productivity to water availability. Large corporations might have the deep pockets to monopolize Oregon’s water resources.

Telling us to physically move to Idaho underestimates the difficulty of the task. A suburban or urban dweller might consider moving an inconvenience, but they probably can’t relate to moving large amounts of livestock, machinery, equipment, tools, vehicles, feed, and supplies. Even small operations have large inventories because the store is never close by. Also, consider the environmental cost of building new homes and barns in Idaho versus staying in current homes on existing farms.

Greater Idaho is not about shaking down the state of Oregon for more money. The rugged individualists who settled this area passed those traits to their decedents. Instead of a handout, we’re looking for more hands off. Oregon government enforces its policies through the carrot of subsidies, followed by the stick of penalties for noncompliance - an authoritarian approach.

While Idaho isn’t perfect, it includes many natural resource based counties that value independence. One rancher said it well, it’s easier to move the fence than to move the ranch.