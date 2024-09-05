Greater Idaho supporters are sometimes asked, why don’t you simply accept you’re in the minority and work within the system?

We can’t work with the system because it is designed to exclude our voices. Oregon’s political system once smoothly transferred power between two parties at the will of the voter. After the democrats in 2007 secured a majority in both the state senate and house, along with the governor’s office, they’ve since used that consolidated power to ensure they remain in control.

Under the guise of improving voter participation, voter qualifications have loosened to the point that Oregon offers voting to practically anyone who enters the state. Eastside voters don’t generally share the same views as transitory visitors. By 2000, in-person voter qualifications were fully converted to a mail-in system with ever loosening standards. Even though voters in 2014 strongly rejected a ballot measure that proposed drivers cards for anyone unlawfully living in the state, the 2015 legislature bypassed that vote with the Motor Voter Act. This act not only authorizes drivers licenses for unlawful residents, but DMV appointments automatically trigger voter registration. Drivers license applicants are no longer required to prove US citizenship or residency.

Supposedly the Oregon Elections Division observes Oregon’s constitution, which allows only US citizens to vote. But the approach described on their website makes no sense. Opt-out cards are mailed to those with documentation of US citizenship at their DMV appointment, but the website is silent on how the system handles non US citizens. They reassure us that ballot recipients self-attest their US citizenship when dropping a ballot in the mail. Apparently, Oregon could be mailing ballots to non US citizens and expecting them to decide for themselves whether or not it’s legal for them to vote.

Voices of eastside voters are also compromised by ballot harvesting, which remains legal in Oregon and is most effective in densely populated areas. Just 10 or 20 city blocks in Portland can outnumber the entire population of an eastern Oregon county.

Many Oregon voters could lose their voice thanks to Senate Bill 870, which entered Oregon into the Interstate Compact to Elect the President by National Popular Vote. States in this compact award all electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote if adopted by enough states. National popular voting means that the voters of New York City and Los Angeles County determine the outcome.

Eastside representation is compromised by redistricting. After the 2020 census, the Oregon house speaker struck a deal with republicans for equal representation on committees charged with redrawing district maps. The speaker later unilaterally rescinded the deal, and the maps passed on a party-line vote. The resulting republican lawsuit was dismissed by a panel of specially appointed judges.

As they lost influence, republican legislators resorted to walkouts to deny a quorum and prevent passage of the most controversial bills. Passage of ballot measure 113 curtailed further use of this tool since it bars reelection of lawmakers with more than 10 unexcused absences.

Public referendums further illustrate the diminishing effect of eastside votes. For example, the drug decriminalization effort known as ballot measure 110 was initiated and funded by a New York City-based nonprofit known as the Drug Policy Alliance. Eastside voters strongly opposed measure 110, but the well funded public relations effort swayed Portland voters, resulting in expanded drug abuse throughout the state. Even though Oregon recently instated campaign finance limits on candidates, donations to committees that promote voter initiatives will remain unlimited.

Eastside voters are also concerned about the integrity of Oregon’s voting system. Oregon’s elections director pointed out issues in 2020 with the state’s aging election technology and vulnerability to hacking. Several county clerks agreed with his assessment, but the secretary of state abruptly fired the elections director by text message instead of addressing the issues.

The Oregon Supreme Court offers little recourse for disenfranchised eastside voters. As an independent judicial candidate for the Oregon Supreme Court described in the May 2020 Oregon Voters Pamphlet:

Although the Oregon Constitution states that judges are to be elected by the voters of this state, such voters are routinely relegated to the role of a rubber stamp. As judicial vacancies occur, the governor unilaterally fills them by appointment. Such appointed judges thereafter gain the advantage of incumbency and rarely, if ever, face an election opponent. Every current Oregon Supreme Court judge got there by means of gubernatorial appointment. Five of those seven judges have now been appointed by one person -- the current governor. If the Position 1 incumbent is re-elected and then resigns mid- term (as anticipated), the governor will be afforded yet another opportunity to unilaterally hand-pick a replacement.

The future for eastside voters looks bleak as Oregon continues to fortify democratic party control. Legislation introduced in 2023 would have reduced the minimum voting age from 18 to 16. Another legislative proposal would have allowed Oregon Health Authority to share Medicaid information with the state to register new voters. While these bills didn’t pass, proponents plan further action. The November 2024 ballot will include a measure to adopt ranked choice voting, which could introduce additional complexity to a vulnerable voting system.

When looking at the whole picture (weakened voter qualifications, ballot harvesting, popular vote compacts, diminished legislative influence, unlimited public referendum money, unilateral redistricting, voting system vulnerabilities, and governor-appointed courts) is it any wonder that eastside voters do not feel represented in Oregon and don’t expect it to change?

When the game is rigged, the winning answer is not to play. That’s why Greater Idaho supports the peaceful solution of moving Oregon’s border. Progressive agendas in Oregon would advance through public initiatives and legislative sessions with no interference from eastside voters. Eastside voters would be aligned with Idaho counterparts with similar values.

Everyone wins when we move Oregon’s border.